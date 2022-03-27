Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $167,000 in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
BATS QDEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 45,840 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.
