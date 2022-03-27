Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

UNP stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,327. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average of $239.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $273.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.