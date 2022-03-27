Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $44,882.98 or 1.00090271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.31 billion and approximately $157.70 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00064456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00023709 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011831 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 274,330 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.