Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $427.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.00.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. 763,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

