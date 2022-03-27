Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,585 ($34.03).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.17), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($719,668.56). Also, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.72) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,586.10).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 71 ($0.93) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,051 ($27.00). The stock had a trading volume of 662,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,665. The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,006.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,208.65. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,767 ($23.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

