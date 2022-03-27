VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $66.60 Average PT from Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VSE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VSE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VSE by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in VSE by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.62. 33,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $568.46 million, a P/E ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

