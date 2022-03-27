iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 261,802 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

