Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

