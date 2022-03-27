The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

