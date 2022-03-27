Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 4,184 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,571,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.28. 1,129,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

