Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys 96 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NOW traded down $19.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.87, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

