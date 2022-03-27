Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,222 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301,244. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

