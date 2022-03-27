USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the February 28th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HUGS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,609. USHG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUGS. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 349,959 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

