M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 92.9% in March

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 6,688,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $$2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGPUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

