Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 271,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,659. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

