Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 255.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $33,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,192. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

