Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May makes up 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 2.58% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

NYSEARCA BMAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.77. 1,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,140. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.