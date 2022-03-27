Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits Market Cap of $206.56 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $206.56 million and $750,157.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,956.99 or 0.04363717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00112876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

