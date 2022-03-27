Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $479.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.24 million. PTC posted sales of $461.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after purchasing an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. 559,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

