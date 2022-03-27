U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,757,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,893,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 20.55% of U.S. Well Services worth $78,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

USWS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 6,048,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,119,750. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

