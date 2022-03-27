TCW Group Inc. Acquires 118,130 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,130 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,078,784. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.