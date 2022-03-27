TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,833 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Illumina worth $48,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.72. 484,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.