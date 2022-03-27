Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNMGet Rating) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,797. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

