TCW Group Inc. Sells 6,429 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Align Technology worth $218,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.44. 678,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

