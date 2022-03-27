Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($34.17).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLMA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.23) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.39) to GBX 2,750 ($36.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

LON HLMA traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,468 ($32.49). The company had a trading volume of 366,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,028. The firm has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,151 ($28.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($43.05). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,417.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,802.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

