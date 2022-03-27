The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

STKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 86,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.