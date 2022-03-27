mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 267.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,701. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.