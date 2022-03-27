Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Nyxoah stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

