Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.97. 7,201,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,301,244. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.