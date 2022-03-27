Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 96 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW stock traded down $19.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.87, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.