ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.12. 64,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

