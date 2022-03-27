Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,048,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

