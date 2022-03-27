Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00191203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00028475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00420631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.