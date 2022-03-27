Pinkcoin Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.20 or 0.00876226 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,484,829 coins and its circulating supply is 435,224,393 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

