SEEN (SEEN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

SEEN (SEEN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003954 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $443.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00112807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

