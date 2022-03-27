John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBB. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

