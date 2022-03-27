John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after acquiring an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,087 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 25,135,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,419,244. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

