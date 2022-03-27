Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $14.06 on Friday, hitting $2,247.93. 247,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,317.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,358.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.00.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

