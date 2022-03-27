Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will report $7.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $6.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $29.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

NYSE MOH traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,550. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $347.62.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.