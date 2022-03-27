Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $251.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.39 million and the lowest is $248.22 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 331,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

