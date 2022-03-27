Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $251.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.39 million and the lowest is $248.22 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:FRT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 331,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $140.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
