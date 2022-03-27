Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GHMP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,404. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Good Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
About Good Hemp (Get Rating)
