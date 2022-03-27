Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Declines By 83.3%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Fortran has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Fortran Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. The firm operates through the Telecom Service and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes, and data cabling and in-building wireless.

