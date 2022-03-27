Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Energy Services of America stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,903. Energy Services of America has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Its services include construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.