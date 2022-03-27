John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.79. 2,543,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

