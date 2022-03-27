John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,971 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.54% of Tutor Perini worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 67.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 237,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,278. The firm has a market cap of $526.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

