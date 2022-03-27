John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,897 shares of company stock worth $49,983,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

