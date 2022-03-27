Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $344.10 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

