Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. 241,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,064. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

