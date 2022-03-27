Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($3.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.70) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,083,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 917,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 325.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 231,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 924,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 887,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

