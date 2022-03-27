$0.31 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $32,481,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $26,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AAON by 5,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 191,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. AAON has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $83.79.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

